Tripoli airport. Thousands of Europeans are still waiting to get out of Libya (Photo: Barry Adams)

3,000 EU citizens still trying to get out of Libya

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The latest EU figures estimate that between 3,400 and 3,600 EU citizens are still in Libya. About 700 of them do not want to leave. Tripoli airport is working well. But in Benghazi only the port is open.

Italians make up the largest group, with about 1,000 still waiting to go, followed by Bulgaria on 500 and Poland on 350, an EU contact familiar with the fast-changing situation said. The group of 700-or-so either have dual nationality or other "strong interests" in Libya and plan to "sw...

