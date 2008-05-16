Ad
FT and EUobserver the most popular for EU journalists

by Paul Kidner,

The Financial Times, EUobserver and Reuters are the three most used news sources (in that order) for journalists working with EU related news, according to a survey published on 8 May 2008 by APCO consultants in partnership with Journalists@Your Service.

The survey was conducted via e-mail to 1,614 journalists in Brussels and elsewhere covering European affairs, with a response rate of 7.5%.

Journalists are often busy people, according to the survey, with 42% of them expected to ...

