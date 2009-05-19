Video clips battle voter apathy in EU elections

French political parties have begun to wage war via video clips ahead of the EU elections, but low turnout prospects continue to dog the event. Meanwhile, Swedish voters have called for a new referendum on the euro by 2011.
French socialists have called to ban a short film released by their centre-right rivals, saying the piece of pro-UMP "propaganda" makes no reference to the European Parliament, Le Figaro reports.
The socialists' own clips - including a parod...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
