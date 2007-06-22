EU summit floats solutions to Polish voting problem

EU leaders broke off formal negotiations on a new EU treaty after a first round of talks on Thursday (21 June) evening as issues tabled by Poland and the UK dominated the contentious discussions.

Declaring that there were several "open questions" still to be resolved, German chancellor and chair of the talks Angela Merkel called a halt to the 27-member states' gathering shortly before midnight.

Two issues emerged as the most problematic in the discussions: the Charter of Fundament...