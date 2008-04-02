Ad
euobserver
The UK's House of Lords is likely to reject the last attempt for Lisbon treaty referendum (Photo: Deryc Sands)

Final attempt for EU treaty poll in UK set to fail

by Lucia Kubosova,

A final attempt by the British opposition to get a referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty is close to failing after the Liberal Democrat members of the country's upper house suggested they would vote against such a move.

Britain's biggest opposition party, the Conservatives, were hoping the Liberal Democrats would abstain from vote on the proposal to hold a popular poll on the EU treaty just as they did in the House of Commons.

But the abstention would have a different implication i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The UK's House of Lords is likely to reject the last attempt for Lisbon treaty referendum (Photo: Deryc Sands)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections