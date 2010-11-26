Montenegro accession talks should not be postponed, says EP

The European Parliament will call on member states to grant Montenegro the status of EU candidate country without delay, in a resolution next Thursday (2 December) which will support the European Commission's recommendations to the council.
The deputies will express regret, however, about the recommendation to separate candidate status from the right to open negotiations, and will stress that the decision to begin talks should not be unreasonably postponed.
"The EP expects the n...
