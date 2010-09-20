Ad
euobserver
Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Norwegian social democrat leaders (Photo: Kristina Altonen/norden.org)

Nordic Social Democrat parties are losing their historic power

by Helena Spongenberg,

The Swedish election on Sunday was the worst electoral outcome for the Social Democrat party in nearly a century. The poor result is just one in many across the Nordic region, where social democrat parties have experienced a steady decline in support over the last two decades. They are scrambling to hold on to, or to regain, power but where are they heading?

With the recent election in Sweden, the Swedish Social Democrat Party (SAP) will face another four years in opposition. Since the ...

