Geert Wilders to run for European Parliament

Geert Wilders, the Dutch leader of the xenophobic Freedom Party has announced his intention to stand for the European Parliament in the upcoming June elections.

He and his Freedom Party (Partij Voor de Vrijheid, or PVV) are to mount the EU hustings under the slogan "For the Netherlands."

"You may not have noticed, but the campaign for the European parliamentary elections has begun. And you will not believe it, but it can even get exciting," he said making the announcement on Mond...