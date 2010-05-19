Ad
euobserver
Happier times at the Thessalonki summit in 2003 (Photo: European Commission)

Modest expectations for Sarajevo meeting

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The forthcoming EU-Western Balkans conference in Sarajevo is likely to showcase the EU's current enlargement fatigue rather than give a new push to the process.

As became apparent in a preparatory meeting of government experts and officials in Vienna last week, the ministerial meeting scheduled for 2 June is going to be a lowkey informal event with modest ambitions. Some EU member states will only be represented at a lower level.

The resulting paper, an EU Presidency statement,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Happier times at the Thessalonki summit in 2003 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections