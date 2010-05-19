Modest expectations for Sarajevo meeting

The forthcoming EU-Western Balkans conference in Sarajevo is likely to showcase the EU's current enlargement fatigue rather than give a new push to the process.

As became apparent in a preparatory meeting of government experts and officials in Vienna last week, the ministerial meeting scheduled for 2 June is going to be a lowkey informal event with modest ambitions. Some EU member states will only be represented at a lower level.

The resulting paper, an EU Presidency statement,...