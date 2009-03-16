Ad
GOCE will gather data on the Earth's gravity field (Photo: European Space Agency)

EU satellite to take off from Russian base

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Space Agency on Monday (16 March) was set to launch a state-of-the art satellite from a former Cold War cosmodrome in northern Russia, using a converted ballistic missile.

Scheduled for take-off at 15.21 Brussels time, the EU's GOCE satellite (Gravity field and steady-state ocean circulation explorer) will monitor earth gravity and ocean movements, as part of a broader exploration programme developed by the European Space Agency aimed at better understanding climate change....

