euobserver
The UK's HMS Cumberland is already stationed in Libyan waters (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

US and EU states consider military option against Gaddafi

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Fighter jets, aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean, a no-fly zone over Libya and arming the rebels are all options being weighed up by the US and its EU allies, as a defiant Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi is continuing to cling onto power and is ordering airstrikes on towns and arms depots.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday (28 February), British Prime Minister David Cameron said the UK is "taking the lead" in isolating the "illegitimate" Gaddafi regime, including by military ...

