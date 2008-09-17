Ad
euobserver
Journalists are waiting to see what sort of service Europarl TV turns out to be (Photo: UNMIK)

Journalists wary of interference in parliament TV

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament is beaming itself live to the four corners of the continent and beyond via a new web-based TV channel, in a new initiative aimed at raising the profile of the institution and allowing citizens instant internet "oversight" of their deeds and misdeeds.

Journalists' organisations in the European capital however have given the new media instrument a guarded welcome, saying on the one hand it will be a great new tool for them in their research, but also that they worr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Journalists are waiting to see what sort of service Europarl TV turns out to be (Photo: UNMIK)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections