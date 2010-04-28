Ad
euobserver
Anti-Elux graffiti in Pristina (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Brussels wants Eulex to show concrete results in Kosovo

by Augustin Palokaj,

Two Years after deployment in Kosovo, in what was considered the most important EU rule of law operation, Eulex is facing an image problem inside Kosovo while Brussels is waiting for some concrete results.

Even some EU member states, as well as some Members of European Parliament, would like to see Eulex show "concrete and visible results," especially in dealing with serious organised crime cases and with cases of high level corruption.

While Eulex sources told this website that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Anti-Elux graffiti in Pristina (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections