Ad
euobserver
MEPs have become more powerful under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: European Parliament)

EP president wants future EU commissioners directly elected

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek has said EU commissioners should in future be directly elected rather than hand-picked by national governments.

Speaking on Monday (22 March) at the Humboldt University in Berlin, a venue where politicians like to air new ideas, Mr Buzek said it is time for a "parliamentarisation" of the commission.

Member states should be persuaded to "increasingly put their candidates for a seat in the commission on the European election lists, where they co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MEPs have become more powerful under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections