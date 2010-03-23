EP president wants future EU commissioners directly elected

European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek has said EU commissioners should in future be directly elected rather than hand-picked by national governments.

Speaking on Monday (22 March) at the Humboldt University in Berlin, a venue where politicians like to air new ideas, Mr Buzek said it is time for a "parliamentarisation" of the commission.

Member states should be persuaded to "increasingly put their candidates for a seat in the commission on the European election lists, where they co...