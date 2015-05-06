Ad
euobserver
Commission vice-president for digital single market Andrus Ansip showing his tablet to colleagues. (Photo: European Commission)

EU unveils '€415bn' digital strategy

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission presented on Wednesday (6 May) its digital strategy which will, according to digital commissioner Gunther Oettinger, “reinforce our digital authority … give us digital sovereignty … and make us competitive globally”.

The German commissioner unveiled the Digital Single Market Strategy in Brussels together with vice-president Andrus Ansip.

The paper, which outlines 16 initiatives in three “p...

