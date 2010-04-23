Retired dancing bears relax in Bulgarian park

Twenty-seven retired dancing bears from Bulgaria and Serbia are slowly returning to their natural way of life in the wild in a readjustment park near the southwestern town of Belitsa on the outskirts of the Rila Mountain in Bulgaria.



The ten year-old project, which is unique for Eastern Europe, was inspired by former French movie star-turned animal protection activist Brigitte Bardot and the Four Paws wild life foundation. It hosts 24 former dancing bears from Bulgaria and 3 more from S...