The Russian oligarchs in Romania

As business at home is coming under uncomfortably close Kremlin surveillance, many Russian oligarchs have moved away and expanded their activities into eastern European countries - one of them being EU member Romania.

Experts claim that the Romanian metal market is dominated by a quartet of Russian and Ukrainian companies. First comes the Ukrainian, Sergey Taruta, a man close to the new, pro-Russian, Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. Mr Taruta bought the steel plant Fortpres CUG i...