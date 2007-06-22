Ad
euobserver
Pristina: could become the capital of Europe's youngest country later this year (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU will not back Kosovo unilateral independence

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU foreign ministers have reiterated support for a UN security council resolution on the independence of Kosovo, saying it should make a decision as soon as possible. But the bloc will not back unilateral independence by Kosovo Albanians.

The 27 foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the EU leader's summit in Brussels on Thursday night (21 June) to continue talks on the situation in Kosovo, which could face severe delays in its independence bid.

"The base line is still the same...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Pristina: could become the capital of Europe's youngest country later this year (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections