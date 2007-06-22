EU will not back Kosovo unilateral independence

EU foreign ministers have reiterated support for a UN security council resolution on the independence of Kosovo, saying it should make a decision as soon as possible. But the bloc will not back unilateral independence by Kosovo Albanians.

The 27 foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the EU leader's summit in Brussels on Thursday night (21 June) to continue talks on the situation in Kosovo, which could face severe delays in its independence bid.

"The base line is still the same...