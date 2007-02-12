MEPs tackle Europe's growing mountain of waste

EU states could end up facing a new environmental task as the European Parliament for the first time seeks a legally binding target for reducing waste.

The plenary is to vote on Tuesday (13 February) on a report tabled by the Parliament's environment committee, which calls for waste production to be stabilised by 2012 at 2008 levels.

"The volume of waste is increasing", British conservative MEP Caroline Jackson, who is in charge of the dossier, told EUobserver, underlining that "...