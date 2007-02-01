EU unfazed by Putin's 'gas OPEC' idea

Russia is flirting with plans for an OPEC-type gas suppliers' club president Vladimir Putin said in his annual "question time" TV show on Thursday (1 February), but Brussels and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are unfazed by the prospect.

"A 'gas OPEC' is an interesting idea. We will think about it," Mr Putin said. "We agree with Iranian experts, partners and some other countries that produce and supply hydrocarbons to world markets in large volumes. We are already trying to coord...