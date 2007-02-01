Ad
Putin on TV Thursday: the EU is having trouble reading his next move (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU unfazed by Putin's 'gas OPEC' idea

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is flirting with plans for an OPEC-type gas suppliers' club president Vladimir Putin said in his annual "question time" TV show on Thursday (1 February), but Brussels and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are unfazed by the prospect.

"A 'gas OPEC' is an interesting idea. We will think about it," Mr Putin said. "We agree with Iranian experts, partners and some other countries that produce and supply hydrocarbons to world markets in large volumes. We are already trying to coord...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

