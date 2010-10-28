Bulgaria's financial watchdog sniffs around minister's property

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has a fresh problem to add to the stagnating economy, cash-strapped treasury, unruly allies and falling approval ratings.

There is a big question mark is hanging over the integrity of his first deputy, interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who is spearheading the country's fight against corruption and organised crime.

Financial inspectors are investigating how, shortly after entering politics in 2007 and 2008, Mr Tsvetanov acquired six apart...