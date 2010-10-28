Ad
euobserver
Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov (Photo: Photo Trud)

Bulgaria's financial watchdog sniffs around minister's property

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has a fresh problem to add to the stagnating economy, cash-strapped treasury, unruly allies and falling approval ratings.

There is a big question mark is hanging over the integrity of his first deputy, interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who is spearheading the country's fight against corruption and organised crime.

Financial inspectors are investigating how, shortly after entering politics in 2007 and 2008, Mr Tsvetanov acquired six apart...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov (Photo: Photo Trud)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections