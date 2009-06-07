Ad
euobserver
The EU's centre-left MEPs seem not to have boosted their ranks in the elections (Photo: European Parliament)

Centre-left losing ground in initial EU polls

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Exit polls released in some EU countries show centre-left parties losing ground and the current ruling centre-right European People's Party maintain its lead as predicted.

In Germany, the country with 99 seats - the most in European Parliament, the centre-right Christian Democrats party of Chancellor Angela Merkel won the elections together with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, at around 38.5 percent, while the Social-Democrats scored 21 percent, according to exit ...

