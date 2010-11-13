Croatian citizens sceptical of EU membership, poll reveals.

Croatian citizens would vote overwhelmingly against EU membership even though accession talks are likely to conclude soon, according to a survey conducted by Gallup Europe.
While the country's political class may have begun popping the champagne corks over the European Commission's latest positive progress report, only one quarter of Croats currently consider EU accession to be a good idea.
Indeed, Croatian citizens have turned out to be the stoutest opponents within the region....
