Commercial sealing is conducted by only five nations: Greenland, Namibia, Norway, Russia and Canada (Photo: Wikipedia)

European Commission rejects seal trade ban

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has turned down an appeal by MEPs to ban seal products across the EU, saying the species is not endangered.

In response to the parliament, the EU executive said that a 1983 EU directive prohibiting the importation of skins of certain young seal pups and related products "provides adequate response" to the parliament's concerns.

A majority of MEPs voted in September last year in favour of a request for the commission to "immediately draft a regulation to ban...

