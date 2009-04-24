Ad
euobserver
Commission President Barroso says that piracy must not only be tackled at sea, but on land as well (Photo: European Communities)

Somalia wins over $200m in Brussels donors' conference

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Somalia won pledges of over $200 million from international donors on Thursday (23 April) to support increased security within the country.

A total of $213 million (€165m) was committed at a joint United-Nations, European Union and African Union donors' conference in Brussels, with the European Commission pledging €72 million of the figure.

The monies are to support security measures and police training, with many of the organisers underlining that only by stabilising the country ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Commission President Barroso says that piracy must not only be tackled at sea, but on land as well (Photo: European Communities)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections