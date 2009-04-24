Somalia wins over $200m in Brussels donors' conference

Somalia won pledges of over $200 million from international donors on Thursday (23 April) to support increased security within the country.

A total of $213 million (€165m) was committed at a joint United-Nations, European Union and African Union donors' conference in Brussels, with the European Commission pledging €72 million of the figure.

The monies are to support security measures and police training, with many of the organisers underlining that only by stabilising the country ...