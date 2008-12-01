Ad
Both Nkunda's forces and the Congolese military have been implicated in human rights abuses (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

UN chief backs EU Congo force

by Leigh Phillips,

The United Nations secretary general, Ban Ki-moon, wants a temporary EU force to be sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo until a UN contingent can be deployed.

Belgium's foreign minister, Karel De Gucht, said on Belgian television that he had talked to the UN leader about the matter in New York, amid concerns that while the UN Security Council backed sending a further 3,000 peacekeepers of its own, the extra deployment would "take some time".

"So the UN hopes that an European...

