Exodus: Some 4,000 people arrived from Tunisia over the past few days (Photo: noborder network)

Tunisia's 'Biblical exodus' pits Rome against Brussels

by Valentina Pop,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS -Italy refused EU help in dealing with Tunisian migrants and its criticism of Brussels is "very surprising", EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Monday (14 February). Meanwhile, Tunis deemed "unacceptable" a suggestion that Italian troops be sent to stop people from crossing the Mediterranean.

Ms Malmstrom was "very surprised" by the recent press statements of Italian officials, her spokesman, Michele Cercone said during a press conference in Brusse...

