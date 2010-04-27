Ad
euobserver
The Hungarian parliament is set to see a major overhaul (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary's new leaders face tough reform agenda

by György Folk,

A lighter bureaucracy, a tougher criminal code, a "green bank" to support climate-friendly investments and obligatory sports activities in schools - these are some of the priorities of Hungary's future one-party government after the overwhelming election victory by the conservative Fidesz party.

With 68 percent of the vote, Fidesz does not need a coalition partner for the 2010-14 legislature. Its two-thirds majority, established in Sunday's second round ballot, gives it the power to pus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Hungarian parliament is set to see a major overhaul (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections