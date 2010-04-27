Hungary's new leaders face tough reform agenda

A lighter bureaucracy, a tougher criminal code, a "green bank" to support climate-friendly investments and obligatory sports activities in schools - these are some of the priorities of Hungary's future one-party government after the overwhelming election victory by the conservative Fidesz party.

With 68 percent of the vote, Fidesz does not need a coalition partner for the 2010-14 legislature. Its two-thirds majority, established in Sunday's second round ballot, gives it the power to pus...