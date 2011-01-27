Ad
euobserver
Croatia harbour: Zagreb's long journey to the EU may take three more years (Photo: EUobserver)

Croatia to join EU in 2013 at the earliest, MEP says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Croatia can become the EU's 28th member states at the earliest in 2013, if it closes entry talks in June and if the ratification process is not delayed by the Netherlands and Slovenia, the MEP in charge of the dossier told this website.

"If everything goes very well, it could be 2013. All relevant people are working very hard to finalise negotiations in June," Austrian Socialist MEP Hannes Swoboda said in a phone interview with EUobserver on Thursday (27 January).

Talks are likel...

