Mr Sanader (l) made a good impression on Brussels officials (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

MEPs ask EU to probe Croatia on illegal lobbying allegations

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Three Socialist MEPs are asking the EU's antifraud office (Olaf) to look into allegations made by the former party treasurer of ex-Croatian PM Ivo Sanader that illegal money was used to lobby Brussels for speedy EU membership of his country.

The former premier, who was arrested in Austria last month and faces extradition on charges of corruption, allegedly used state firms to "collect bags of money" from private companies, which were in turn channelled to party coffers and also used to ...

