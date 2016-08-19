Ad
Sweden mulls ban on begging

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Sweden’s government is considering introducing a ban on begging, after similar restrictions have been put in place in other Nordic countries.

”Begging on Swedish streets can never solve the major problems of exclusion and poverty in Romania and Bulgaria”, Sweden's minister for public administration Ardalan Shekarabi said on Thursday (18 August).

”The point of departure for this government is to defend and develop the Swedish [social] model. It’s hardly part of the Swedish model ...

