A Japanese fish market. The EU imports some seafood products from Japan (Photo: Mike Lee)

EU plans tougher radiation limits for Japanese food

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union is preparing to tighten radiation limits on Japanese food and animal feed imports, as low-level radioactive seawater used for cooling reactors at the crisis-stricken Fukushima plant is returned to the sea.

The lower permissible thresholds will bring the EU into line with tougher domestic limits in Japan, and are likely to be agreed by member states this Friday (8 April).

Speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barro...

Tags

Latest News

