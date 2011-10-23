Ad
euobserver
Buzek calls for limited treaty change (Photo: EPP-ED)

EU treaty change should be limited, says parliament president

by Honor Mahony,

Amid general weariness about the thought of changing the EU treaty once more, European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek has suggested an open-and-shut scenario where any tweaking be kept to the area of economic governance.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the summit of EU leaders, Buzek said telling citizens that treaty change will be limited may make the idea more palatable.

"We must be rather gentle about (this) and delicate but I think we should start to open the discussi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Spectre of fresh EU treaty returns to haunt ‘incomplete’ Europe
Trichet: EU treaty change needed to 'impose decisions' on states
Buzek calls for limited treaty change (Photo: EPP-ED)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections