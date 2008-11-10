Ad
euobserver
“We have to fight against ethnic and religious separatism, the notion that people are always best of in their own community." (Photo: European Parliament)

Belgian filmmaking brothers in search of a European moral conscience

by Teresa Küchler,

In a frank interview by the River Meuse in the grey city of Liège, Belgian siblings and two-time Palm d'Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne tells the EUobserver about their view on Europe, immigration, education and emancipation.\n \nThe Dardennes won best screenplay at the 61st Cannes Film Festival this spring for their latest feature, Lorna's Silence (Le Silence de Lorna). Then two weeks ago, the film was awarded the European Parliament's Tower of Babel-inspired 'Lux' trophy, cho...

Tags

Latest News

euobserver

