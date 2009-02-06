Ad
euobserver
The EU's own legal services have indicated most of the excess monies should be returned to member states (Photo: European Community)

Brussels to push ahead with €5bn cash injection despite objections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it will press ahead with plans to spend billions of euros of EU taxpayers' money on energy and broadband projects despite objections from some member states and the EU's legal services.

Last week, the commission announced it would use €3.5 billion of as-yet-unspent EU money on the planned Nabucco gas pipeline, other new pipeliness, electricity networks and alternative energy projects, as well as on internet infrastructure across the bloc. A further €1 bi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU's own legal services have indicated most of the excess monies should be returned to member states (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections