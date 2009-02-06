Brussels to push ahead with €5bn cash injection despite objections

The European Commission has said it will press ahead with plans to spend billions of euros of EU taxpayers' money on energy and broadband projects despite objections from some member states and the EU's legal services.

Last week, the commission announced it would use €3.5 billion of as-yet-unspent EU money on the planned Nabucco gas pipeline, other new pipeliness, electricity networks and alternative energy projects, as well as on internet infrastructure across the bloc. A further €1 bi...