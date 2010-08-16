Ad
euobserver
The government aims to forcibly shut down 300 Roma camps (Photo: Planet Love)

Sarkozy faces backlash over Roma expulsions

by Honor Mahony,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy's drive to expel illegal Roma from the country has provoked criticism from the Roma themselves and a backlash from within the ranks of his own centre-right party.

On Sunday (15 August), over 250 cars and caravans belonging to Roma people were used to block a major road outside the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

It is the first major protest to take place since the closure of illegal Roma camps began two weeks ago and it caused serious disruption on...

