euobserver
Nato ministers are hoping the candidate status will spur reforms in Bosnia (Photo: Nato)

Nato grants Bosnia pre-membership status

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato foreign ministers gathered in Tallinn on Thursday (22 April) agreed to include Bosnia and Herzegovina in the military alliance's official pre-accession programme dubbed the membership action plan (MAP), but linked the process to a series of outstanding reforms in the fragile post-Yugoslav state.

The decision was taken after intense discussions, with some members arguing that Bosnia was not yet ready for the step, while others, notably Turkey, pressed strongly for it. The programme ...

euobserver

