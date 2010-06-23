Ad
Macedonia - some distance away from a world championship (Photo: European Parliament)

The exhausted state of Macedonian football

by Milorad Stojmanovski,

The Champions League title that Macedonian Goran Pandev won with his club Inter Milan recently is hardly enough to heal all the wounds that domestic football has inflicted on its fans in Macedonia lately.

Dire terms like boycott, disqualification, bans, annulled results, fixed matches instead of goals, passes and kicks were used to describe the previous season on Macedonian pitches. From this point of view, the World Cup 2010 in South Africa is just a one-month long escape from the unp...

