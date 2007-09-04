EU aviation emissions plan too weak, says report

Current EU proposals to include carbon dioxide emissions from aviation in the European Emissions Trading Scheme – Brussels' main tool to fight global warming – will have little impact on lowering aviation's contribution to climate change, according to a new scientific report.
Friends of the Earth - the green group that commissioned the report - is urging the EU to substantially strengthen its trading scheme (ETS) proposals.
It is also calling for additional measures from Brussels ...
