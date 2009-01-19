Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament is expanding its legislative role, but voters remain unaware (Photo: Wikipedia)

Most people unaware of upcoming EU elections

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The vast majority of EU citizens remain unaware that European elections will take place later this year despite a concerted effort by politicians in Brussels to raise the profile of the European Parliament, a newly-published poll has shown.

A survey from autumn last year of some 27,000 people across the bloc's 27 member states found that 67 percent did not know when the next European poll would be held and 54 percent said they would not be interested in the election, due to take place i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European Parliament is expanding its legislative role, but voters remain unaware (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections