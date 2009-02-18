Ad
euobserver
Mr Topolanek (r) getting friendly with Mr Barroso - the Czech leader said on Tuesday he doesn't care for the Lisbon treaty (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Czech lower house passes EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

The Czech Republic took the first step toward ratification of the EU's new set of institutional rules on Wednesday (18 February), when the lower house of parliament gave the green light to the Lisbon treaty.

The vote saw 125 deputies vote in favour of the document and 61 against with 197 deputies present, reports Czech news agency CTK.

A total of 120 votes were needed to pass the treaty in the 200-seat lower house.

Czech deputy prime minister Alexandr Vondra welcomed the re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Topolanek (r) getting friendly with Mr Barroso - the Czech leader said on Tuesday he doesn't care for the Lisbon treaty (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections