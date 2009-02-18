Czech lower house passes EU treaty

The Czech Republic took the first step toward ratification of the EU's new set of institutional rules on Wednesday (18 February), when the lower house of parliament gave the green light to the Lisbon treaty.

The vote saw 125 deputies vote in favour of the document and 61 against with 197 deputies present, reports Czech news agency CTK.

A total of 120 votes were needed to pass the treaty in the 200-seat lower house.

Czech deputy prime minister Alexandr Vondra welcomed the re...