Norway to become carbon neutral by 2030

Norway's Labour-led coalition government on Thursday (17 January) reached an agreement with three opposition parties that the country should become carbon neutral by 2030 - some 20 years earlier than its previous target.
The move makes Norway's policy on cutting CO2 emissions one of the world's most ambitious.
As the world's fifth-largest exporter of oil and Western Europe's biggest exporter of natural gas, Norway has found itself under increasing pressure to improve its environm...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
