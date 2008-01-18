Norway to become carbon neutral by 2030

Norway's Labour-led coalition government on Thursday (17 January) reached an agreement with three opposition parties that the country should become carbon neutral by 2030 - some 20 years earlier than its previous target.

The move makes Norway's policy on cutting CO2 emissions one of the world's most ambitious.

As the world's fifth-largest exporter of oil and Western Europe's biggest exporter of natural gas, Norway has found itself under increasing pressure to improve its environm...