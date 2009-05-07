Russia's rhetoric not helpful for jittery Georgia, EU says

Russia's criticism related to the Nato exercises in Georgia is mostly rhetorical and does not help to stabilise the situation, the head of the EU's monitoring mission along the borders with South Ossetia and Abkhazia (EUMM) told EUobserver.

The political tensions in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, where opposition protests calling for President Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation have been going on for almost a month now, have so far not had any impact on the security along the administrative ...