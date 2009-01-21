Ad
European shipping has come under enormous strain as a result of the economic crisis (Photo: EUobserver)

EU announces maritime transport strategy

by Andrew Willis,

EU transport commissioner Antonio Tajani launched proposals for a new maritime transport strategy on Wednesday (21 January) at a time when the sector faces stiff competition during the economic downturn.

"The financial crisis and its impact on the maritime transport sector demands decisive action. We need to look ahead and provide answers to the many challenges we face today", said Mr. Tajani.

Under the new proposals, measures simplifying customs procedures will be adopted this ...

