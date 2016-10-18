Ukip in death spiral, says MEP Steven Woolfe

Ukip former leadership contender Steven Woolfe has left the party, saying it has ”something rotten” in it and that it entered a "death spiral” without long-standing leader Nigel Farage in charge.

Woolfe, who was recently hospitalised after a brawl with a party colleague, said he had put his name forward for the Ukip leadership because of support from party members.

”However, I could not have foreseen the events that would follow… two seizures, partial paralysis and loss of feel...