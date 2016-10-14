Ad
The Canada trade deal is supposed to be signed on 27 October (Photo: Artem Popov)

Wallonia hinders Canada-EU trade deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Belgium's Wallonia region will block the federal government from signing the Canada-EU free trade accord, after a vote in the regional assembly on Friday (14 October) against approving the agreement.

"I will not give powers to the federal government and Belgium will not sign Ceta [the agreement] on 18 October," Wallonian prime minister Paul Magnette said on Friday.

But, Magnette said the vote should not be seen as being against trade or Canada.

He said that the so-called...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

