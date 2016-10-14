Wallonia hinders Canada-EU trade deal

Belgium's Wallonia region will block the federal government from signing the Canada-EU free trade accord, after a vote in the regional assembly on Friday (14 October) against approving the agreement.

"I will not give powers to the federal government and Belgium will not sign Ceta [the agreement] on 18 October," Wallonian prime minister Paul Magnette said on Friday.

But, Magnette said the vote should not be seen as being against trade or Canada.

He said that the so-called...