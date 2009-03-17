Ad
euobserver
NATO has so far maintained that Russia does not have a veto over its enlargement to eastern countries. (Photo: nato.int)

Paris, US advisors back Russian veto over NATO enlargement

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

French defence minister Herve Morin on Tuesday (17 March) said any future NATO enlargement must take Russia into account, while a US high-level commission advised President Barack Obama to stop encouraging Georgia and Ukraine to join.

Any expansion of NATO to include countries such as Georgia and Ukraine cannot happen without consultation with Russia, Mr Morin said in an interview for Associated Press, ahead of a parliamentary vote on France's return to the alliance's military structure...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NATO has so far maintained that Russia does not have a veto over its enlargement to eastern countries. (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections