Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán met in April to negotiate over the recovery plan (Photo: European Commission)

Liberal MEPs demand von der Leyen scrutinise Hungary's plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A group of MEPs from the liberal Renew Europe group have written to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to urge her not to approve Hungary's recovery plan until an effective anti-fraud system is in place in the country.

"We are not saying that Hungary as a country should not get its fair share of the EU's recovery funds. But we think those funds should benefit all Hungarians, not just a few p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures
Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week
EU anti-fraud agency cracked down on fake pandemic supplies
MEPs set to take EU Commission to court on rule-of-law
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán met in April to negotiate over the recovery plan (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections