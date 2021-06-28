Ad
Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša has already engaged in several twitter spats with top EU politicians (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Slovenia takes the EU steering wheel This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovenia is taking over the EU's rotating presidency on Thursday (1 July) - marked by EU commissioners traveling to Ljubljana to mark the start of the six-month period.

The Slovenian presidency has plenty of EU files it needs to push through the bloc's legislative machinery, with migration and asylum reform being one of the top priorities.

The presidency will also oversee the Conference on ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

