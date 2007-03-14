New EU law to tackle groundwater pollution

Although Europe is one of the world's most economically advanced regions, with most Europeans taking clean water for granted, lack of access to safe drinking-water and poor sanitation still threatens the health of millions of people in European countries.

Out of roughly 877 million people living in Europe, almost 140 million do not have a household connection to a drinking-water supply, 85 million do not have improved sanitation and over 41 million do not have access to a safe supply o...